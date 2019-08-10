Endurant Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding in Icon Plc (ICLR) by $8.12 Million as Market Value Rose; American Equity Invt Life (AEL) Market Value Declined While Pzena Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Equity Invt Life (AEL) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 41,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Equity Invt Life for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 430,538 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 145.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 59,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 100,874 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78 million, up from 41,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $156.21. About 126,792 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 46,619 shares to 77,286 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 100,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,263 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

