Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lowered Vocera Communications (VCRA) Holding by $5.82 Million; Needham Investment Management Holding in Entegris (ENTG) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 187,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 203,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.48 million, down from 390,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $775.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 139,381 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 48c; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vocera Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRA); 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 435,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.23M, down from 455,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 397,846 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 205,004 shares to 270,561 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 495,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold VCRA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.78% more from 34.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Paradigm Management stated it has 1.24% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 345,800 shares. Group One Trading Lp owns 983 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.08 million shares. 24,061 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 14,622 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 74,210 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated accumulated 2,455 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 692,539 shares stake. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 52,746 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) or 15,041 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York, New York-based fund reported 9,624 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.01% or 17,600 shares. Fenimore Asset has 0.67% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 536,880 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank owns 4,154 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co holds 64,090 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 151,791 shares. Suntrust Banks has 44,968 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Zebra Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 23,795 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 0% or 3,036 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 170,873 shares. 3.13M were reported by Iridian Asset Mgmt Lc Ct. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 0.02% or 720,370 shares. Alphaone Service Ltd Liability reported 855 shares. Hm Payson & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 250 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 42,250 shares to 49,250 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).