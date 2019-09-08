Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Position by $6.10 Million as Share Value Declined; As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Summit Creek Advisors Lowered Its Position

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 176,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, down from 229,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 268,974 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 358,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 102,593 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 461,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.31M market cap company. It closed at $13.28 lastly. It is down 8.68% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 150 shares. 1,298 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co stated it has 0.06% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). State Street Corporation accumulated 1.12 million shares. Scout Inc owns 0.2% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 123,574 shares. Proshare Limited owns 5,387 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.67% or 123,050 shares. Guggenheim Ltd invested in 0% or 2,899 shares. Trexquant Lp invested in 3,748 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 36 shares. Tygh Cap Inc invested in 57,458 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Eqis Cap Inc invested in 5,417 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Aqr Ltd Co holds 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 36,714 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 35,880 shares to 179,870 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 7,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.27M for 35.69 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 79.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.