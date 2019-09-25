Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $4.85 Million; Bath Savings Trust Co Has Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Position by $418,990 as Stock Price Declined

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 310.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 67,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 89,008 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47M, up from 21,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $72.58. About 772,335 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 3,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 52,536 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 55,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 212,027 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3,107 shares to 27,899 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Top Pentagon Official Has "No Major Concerns" With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance" on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha" published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha" on September 25, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.87 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 31,236 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 955,577 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 4,934 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Finance Inc owns 0.96% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,720 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company holds 589,791 shares. Centurylink Mngmt holds 0.67% or 13,128 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fulton Retail Bank Na has 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 16,706 shares. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 7.00M shares or 1.21% of the stock. Raymond James Finance Service Advisors Inc reported 385,033 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 22,100 shares. Punch Assoc Inv Mngmt Inc reported 38,336 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) owns 0.34% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,652 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% or 436,084 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "2 Pharma Stocks You Should Buy Now – The Motley Fool" on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha" published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. On Thursday, August 29 the insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J.