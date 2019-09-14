Endurant Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position in Sientra (SIEN) by $7.18 Million; Boston Research & Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $524,020; Share Value Rose

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 1355.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.92 million, up from 88,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 566,726 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half

Boston Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26 million, down from 73,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $253.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 75,110 shares to 362,189 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 162,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,795 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. $119,997 worth of stock was bought by Sullivan Keith J on Friday, June 7. Little Paul Sean bought 17,391 shares worth $99,998.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.64, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold SIEN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 35.76 million shares or 58.66% more from 22.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 2,102 shares. Granahan Invest Ma reported 1.02M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 17,746 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 997,875 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Endurant Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 1.29M shares. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.86 million shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Co invested in 20,426 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Polar Cap Llp holds 0.11% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 52,594 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 67,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 26,451 shares. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.04% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 254,832 shares. Awm Investment owns 350,000 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $247.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,650 shares to 33,606 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osborne Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 159,640 shares for 4.09% of their portfolio. Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 72,706 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes & Com has 407,492 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 7,781 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 5.49M shares. 507,402 are held by Bridges Invest Incorporated. Sensato Invsts Llc stated it has 4.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 80,306 were accumulated by Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Com. New Jersey-based Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 1.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.63 million shares. Rodgers Brothers invested in 1.62% or 43,366 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc stated it has 9.00M shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 4.21% or 142,197 shares. Joho Capital Ltd Liability reported 783,000 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 356,039 shares.

