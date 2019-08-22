Endurant Capital Management LP Has Increased By $1.45 Million Its Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Holding; Cna Financial Has Cut By $2.39 Million Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) stake by 207.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp acquired 483,397 shares as Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)’s stock rose 24.66%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 716,124 shares with $2.84M value, up from 232,727 last quarter. Ocular Therapeutix Inc now has $221.82 million valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 247,160 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular; 08/03/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMITTED AMENDED IDE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR A PILOT STUDY OF EYEGATE OCULAR BANDAGE GEL; 21/05/2018 – MANF Therapeutics Announces Publication in Society for Neuroscience eNeuro Journal of Human Ocular Distribution and Animal Phot; 19/03/2018 – NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the Univers; 09/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Symposium; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety/Efficacy of Nepafenac Punctal Plug Delivery System Compared to Placebo to Control Ocular; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Retrospective Study of the Effects of Ocular Acupuncture on Ocular Motor Nerve Palsy; 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the Treatment of Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 12/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Cna Financial Corp decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 19.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp sold 45,000 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 189,600 shares with $10.24 million value, down from 234,600 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $209.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 13.72 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas

More notable recent Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Assign Permanent & Specific J-Code (J1096) for DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4mg – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) CEO Antony Mattessich on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Market Volatility Impact Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OCUL) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ocular Therapeutixâ„¢ To Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ocular Therapeutix has $24 highest and $9 lowest target. $13.40’s average target is 185.11% above currents $4.7 stock price. Ocular Therapeutix had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 8. JMP Securities maintained Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yes, Cisco Systems Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 13.63% above currents $48.21 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Monday, March 25 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co.