Endurant Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $1.28 Million as Stock Rose; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Decreased Holding in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $54.02 Million as Share Price Rose

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 15,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 73,503 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27 million, down from 88,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.81. About 661,649 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $123. About 145,058 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,200 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 16,656 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc holds 0.05% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 3,000 shares. Prudential stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd has 5,904 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 28,078 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Oak Ridge Invests Llc has 114,904 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cornerstone Inc has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 1,798 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Lc owns 1.79M shares. One Trading Lp owns 4,944 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 13,732 shares. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 23,744 shares to 7.24 million shares, valued at $282.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 587,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 821,140 shares, and has risen its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.15 million for 13.42 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc by 233,652 shares to 468,981 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).