Endurant Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Intricon (IIN) Stake by $3.74 Million; Bridges Investment Management Has Upped Its W W Grainger (GWW) Stake by $307,396 as Market Valuation Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W W Grainger Inc (GWW) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 1,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $682,000, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W W Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $294.99. About 241,814 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 29.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 162,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 389,795 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11 million, down from 552,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 142,085 shares traded or 9.52% up from the average. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 14,345 shares to 15,030 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd (NYSE:BPL) by 9,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,539 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Company Com (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 81.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IIN’s profit will be $350,333 for 121.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by IntriCon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc by 122,495 shares to 143,752 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 32,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.