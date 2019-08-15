Endurant Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by $6.10 Million as Shares Declined; Glynn Capital Management Position in Facebook (FB) Boosted as Share Value Rose

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90M shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Father of slain toddler found out about murder on Facebook; 09/05/2018 – IAC quarterly profit surges on Match, ANGI Homeservices strength; 20/03/2018 – FTC Said to Be Investigating Facebook (Video); 23/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Here’s one way to help Facebook protect data; 01/04/2018 – CBA cites Facebook scandal in push for slower data-sharing; 04/05/2018 – National Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 26/03/2018 – U.S. FTC investigating Facebook’s privacy practices; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Raises Heat on Cambridge University By Several Degrees; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Sued by Investors Over Leak (Video); 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO to answer questions from UK lawmakers on April 26

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 358,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 102,593 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 461,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 55,984 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c

More notable recent Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Oxford Immunotec Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oxford Immunotec Appoints Patrick J. Balthrop, Sr. as Chairman – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Zafgen Won’t File IND For Metabolic Disorder Drug, Positive Results For Akebia’s Anemia Drug – Benzinga” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Allscripts (MDRX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 264,248 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company stated it has 4,023 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.56 million shares. Penn Capital Management Inc owns 267,290 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Birchview Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.87% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Natl Bank Of America De reported 11,789 shares. American owns 16,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 91,197 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 80,000 shares. Boston Advisors Lc invested in 86,746 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 15,470 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 31,186 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association accumulated 177,045 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 241,944 shares to 291,281 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 32,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns invested in 0.89% or 114,703 shares. Monroe Bancshares And Tru Mi invested in 0.09% or 1,604 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 1.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Daiwa Sb Invs Limited reported 0.32% stake. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ledyard Fincl Bank holds 28,404 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 26,529 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Plancorp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,726 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,700 shares. Overbrook Management holds 124,429 shares. Df Dent & has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,582 shares. Sfmg Llc reported 15,373 shares.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19,378 shares to 173,339 shares, valued at $21.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,983 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp. Plc.