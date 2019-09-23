Endurant Capital Management LP Has Cut Position in Vocera Communications (VCRA) by $5.82 Million as Market Value Declined; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position by $867,856 as Market Valuation Rose

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 187,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 203,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.48 million, down from 390,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $833.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 1.65 million shares traded or 248.63% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 44.45 million shares traded or 484.08% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/03/2018 – Blackstone REIT Triples Industrial Space With $1.8 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire lpreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 08/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone working on $10 bln joint bid for BHP’s U.S. shale assets -Sky News; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets Takeover Offer from Blackstone; 06/03/2018 – Blackstone Sees Half of Assets Coming From Individual Investors; 05/04/2018 – GSO Capital Partners’ Third Capital Solutions Fund Closes on $7 Billion in LP Commitments; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG:BLACKSTONE ACQUIRED PASSIVE, MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST; 22/03/2018 – FRP HOLDINGS TO SELL PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9M; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD – BLACKSTONE AGREES TO ACQUIRE VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML breaks down possible MGM casino deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shareholders Fuming As Blackstone Buys Tallgrass – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone starts notes offering and tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone (BX) Said to be in Talks to Buy MGM Resorts’ (MGM) Bellagio, MGM Grand – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $374.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 5,930 shares to 98,137 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,651 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Efg Asset (Americas) has 62,888 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Lc invested in 0.39% or 64,831 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.2% or 68,788 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 517,372 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Com reported 15,677 shares stake. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Phocas Fincl Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Alps Advsr accumulated 29,700 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.34% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Shoker Investment Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 7,065 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 281,800 shares. Gruss & Com has 1.85% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,874 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associate owns 18,850 shares.

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Vocera Announces Plans to Add Julie Iskow and Bharat Sundaram to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Provincial Health Services Authority Signs Agreement With Vocera for Care Team Communication Across British Columbia – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Vocera Introduces New Wearable Smartbadge Purpose-Built for Healthcare – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vocera Communications (VCRA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera Smartbadge Wins 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Internet-of-Things Healthcare Wearable Device – Business Wire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 67,334 shares to 89,008 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 205,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Surgery Partners Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold VCRA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.78% more from 34.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,560 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 67,569 were accumulated by Wesbanco Comml Bank. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp invested in 0% or 14,622 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 68,913 shares or 0% of the stock. World Invsts holds 0.01% or 734,241 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 230,056 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Macquarie Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 31,529 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon has 212,544 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 35,828 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 30,916 shares or 0% of the stock.