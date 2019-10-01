Endurant Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $9.22 Million as Share Price Declined; As Jd Com (JD) Stock Declined, Global Thematic Partners Has Increased Holding by $643,020

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 70.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 204,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 86,297 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, down from 291,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 2.32M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate Between 17% and 18% for Both GAAP and Non-GAAP; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 21,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 354,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73M, up from 332,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 2.74 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why JD.com Stock Will Keep Winning for the Next 12 Months – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Buy JD.com When Markets Start Judging It by Its Performance – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China’s Lower-Tier Cities Expected To Generate First-Tier Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JD.com Shares Look Ready to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 106,258 shares to 414,270 shares, valued at $57.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 901,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for the Adjuvant Treatment of Adult Patients with Melanoma with Involvement of Lymph Nodes or Metastatic Disease who have… – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Bristol-Myers, AMD And More – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Says Research at ESMO Demonstrates Breadth of Oncology Development Program and Focus on Improving OS Across Multiple Cancers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

