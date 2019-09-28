Endurant Capital Management LP Cut Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by $1.60 Million as Stock Price Rose; Keycorp New (KEY) Holder Camarda Financial Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $1.64 Million as Stock Value Rose

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 301606.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 96,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 96,546 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 32 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 7.69M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 73.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 10,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 3,753 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, down from 14,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 1.54 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT); 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q CASH & OTHER $1.0B; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA TO SUBMIT NDA FOR ACCELERATED OK FOR GOLODIRSEN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 0.06% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 15,598 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Daiwa Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Walleye Trading Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 3.90 million shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 108,641 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 1,193 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge stated it has 4,661 shares. 8,500 are held by Apis Cap Advisors Ltd Llc. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 310,174 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp owns 800 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 328 shares. Fil has 0.41% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 1.77M shares.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) and Encourages Sarepta Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT), Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) & Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) – Class Action Update – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy That Could Double in 2020 – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Citi: Solid Biosciences Rally Unsupported By Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 32,346 shares to 109,632 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 248,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. Barry Richard also bought $159,250 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares. INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought 16,252 shares worth $2.00 million. The insider BONNEY MICHAEL W bought $173,480.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 24,653 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alps reported 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 100,000 were reported by Mendon Cap Advsrs Corporation. Everence reported 18,558 shares. Horizon Llc holds 0.11% or 224,969 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser owns 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1,905 shares. Stifel holds 0.04% or 973,379 shares in its portfolio. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 114,219 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 14.08M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested in 80,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Covington Cap Management holds 347 shares. Franklin holds 11,646 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,760 shares or 0% of the stock.