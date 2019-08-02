Endurant Capital Management LP Cut Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $7.24 Million; Aqr Capital Management Has Cut Primerica (PRI) Stake by $11.04 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 90,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The hedge fund held 55,430 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, down from 145,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.46. About 108,433 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 136,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 11,036 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, down from 147,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.61. About 4.66M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 419,442 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $183.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 191,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.60M for 13.72 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 32,315 shares to 50,333 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 483,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 8.18 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.