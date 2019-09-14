Endurance Wealth Management Upped Its Entegris Com (ENTG) Holding by $800,865; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Lincoln Capital Upped Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) by 7215% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 21,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 21,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $818,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 37,202 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 63.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 4,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 10,560 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 6,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 973,701 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Long-Term Hotel-Mangement Agreement Retained; 08/03/2018 – Marriott International Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Initiatives Around the World; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 6,606 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 1,414 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Lc reported 253,360 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 19,142 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 0.01% or 483,849 shares. Peoples Svcs invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Moreover, Hsbc Pcl has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 825,608 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.67% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 536,880 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc holds 49,814 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Com accumulated 7,320 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Principal Fin Gp holds 0.03% or 842,409 shares in its portfolio.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1,687 shares to 166,705 shares, valued at $31.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 6,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,488 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ami Inv stated it has 13,605 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Sei Investments invested in 0.04% or 87,804 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,889 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 17,069 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Essex Fin Serv has 0.12% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 0% or 2 shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Security Tru stated it has 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Bessemer Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Guggenheim Limited Liability Com owns 114,566 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Ledyard Bancshares reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 4,457 shares. Moreover, Penobscot Invest Mgmt Communications has 0.05% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,870 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,737 shares.

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21 million and $223.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

