Endurance Wealth Management Upped Its Dominion Resources (D) Stake; First Bancorp (FNLC) Sentiment Is 0.8

First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 16 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 20 reduced and sold positions in First Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 3.49 million shares, down from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 18 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased Dominion Resources Inc (D) stake by 21004.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc acquired 31,507 shares as Dominion Resources Inc (D)’s stock rose 1.42%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 31,657 shares with $2.43 million value, up from 150 last quarter. Dominion Resources Inc now has $62.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 3.50M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Mizuho initiated it with “Hold” rating and $76 target in Monday, March 11 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Hold”. On Tuesday, January 22 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) stake by 7,061 shares to 96,973 valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) stake by 16,750 shares and now owns 27,329 shares. Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) was reduced too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $38,597 activity.

The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 6,214 shares traded. The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) has declined 4.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FNLC News: 22/03/2018 – The First Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of 24 Cents per Share; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-The First Bank of Toyama 7184.T -2017/18 group results; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNLC); 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 18/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.51

Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The First Bancorp, Inc. for 31,679 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services owns 8,391 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portland Global Advisors Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 12,725 shares. The Florida-based Provise Management Group Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 101,870 shares.

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First National Bank that provides a range of banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in coastal and eastern Maine. The company has market cap of $276.50 million. The firm offers various deposit products, such as demand, checking, NOW, saving, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 11.61 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate, commercial construction, and other commercial loans; municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans comprising amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes.

