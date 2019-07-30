Endurance Wealth Management Upped Its Centurylink Com (CTL) Stake by $360,800 as Share Price Declined; Bernzott Capital Advisors Upped Stake in Artisan Partners (APAM) by $365,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 785.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 32,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,975 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 11.35M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Artisan Partners (APAM) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 833,301 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 818,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Artisan Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 307,193 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 20.03% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink Q1: Revenues miss; reviewing consumer business – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Collaborates with Alphabet’s Loon to Provide Internet Access in Earthquake-Affected Areas in Peru – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $587,500 was made by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,975 shares to 8,940 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 89,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,966 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 47,154 were reported by Profund Advsr Ltd Co. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi reported 15.51M shares. Captrust Fincl, a North Carolina-based fund reported 51,639 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 726,932 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2.68 million shares. Markston Lc has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Verition Fund Mngmt owns 11,297 shares. Summit Securities Group Limited Liability Corp holds 38,800 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 424,242 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 5.09M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Point72 Asset Management LP has 47,325 shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2,002 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 505 shares or 0% of the stock.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares to 135,262 shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,045 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS).