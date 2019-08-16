Endurance Wealth Management Upped Holding in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) by $644,475 as Share Price Declined; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Farr Miller & Washington Lowered by $14.08 Million Its Holding

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 16,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 360,552 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 344,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 5.93 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 31/03/2018 – Look for Value Even as Comcast Aims for Sky — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 190,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 314,342 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 504,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 2.68 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.