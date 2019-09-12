Endurance Wealth Management Upped Ecolab Com (ECL) Position; Scopia Capital Management LP Has Upped Vonage Hldgs (VG) Stake By $1.08 Million

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) stake by 1.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scopia Capital Management Lp acquired 98,154 shares as Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG)’s stock rose 27.70%. The Scopia Capital Management Lp holds 8.76 million shares with $99.28M value, up from 8.66M last quarter. Vonage Hldgs Corp now has $3.13B valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 2.07M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) stake by 13.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc acquired 2,780 shares as Ecolab Inc Com (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 23,540 shares with $4.65 million value, up from 20,760 last quarter. Ecolab Inc Com now has $56.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $197.19. About 1.21M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) stake by 330,281 shares to 3.88M valued at $78.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Zogenix Inc stake by 486,506 shares and now owns 1.42 million shares. Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 430,462 were reported by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 74,453 shares. Millrace Asset Gru holds 2.54% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 216,458 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 65,000 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc reported 0.19% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 151,376 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 1.16 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc reported 8,017 shares. Quantbot Lp owns 19,609 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Granahan Investment Mgmt Inc Ma invested in 0.3% or 534,804 shares. Next Financial Group reported 2,795 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 2.63M shares. Goldman Sachs holds 1.34M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Act Ii Ltd Partnership invested 5.37% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 118 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vonage Holdings has $1700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16’s average target is 23.65% above currents $12.94 stock price. Vonage Holdings had 4 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) stake by 14,909 shares to 155,559 valued at $6.74M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 5,065 shares and now owns 65 shares. Ishares 1 (CSJ) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 2.73% above currents $197.19 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19100 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Nomura. Nomura upgraded the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, April 18 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5.

