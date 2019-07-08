Endurance Wealth Management Upped Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holding; Gramercy Funds Management Has Cut By $12.60 Million Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Holding

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) stake by 29.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc acquired 17,701 shares as Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 76,728 shares with $4.14 million value, up from 59,027 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp Com now has $71.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 3.17 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased Ensco Plc (ESV) stake by 71.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as Ensco Plc (ESV)’s stock declined 36.83%. The Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 213,100 shares with $5.01 million value, down from 760,744 last quarter. Ensco Plc now has $1.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 2.82M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 99,840 shares. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.01% or 20,333 shares. Estabrook Cap Management invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). M&T Bancorporation has 1.10 million shares. Adirondack Trust has 0.4% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,726 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd holds 34,438 shares. Hartford Inv Management Co invested in 164,636 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Vanguard invested in 101.20 million shares. Fincl Advisers Lc invested in 516,862 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il holds 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 12,400 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10.82M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 519,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palouse Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 82,495 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Trust Of Oklahoma owns 22,035 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 33 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $81 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, February 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $91 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Argus Research maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,732 shares to 34,196 valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares 1 (CSJ) stake by 16,595 shares and now owns 175,195 shares. Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $11.49 million. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Mngmt holds 11,053 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd reported 14,927 shares stake. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) or 40.36 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 44,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 111 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 2.38 million shares. 368,153 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 27.69 million shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Inc reported 21,628 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,588 shares. Oppenheimer & Com owns 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 14,955 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt accumulated 21,300 shares. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 351,838 shares. Holt Cap Limited Com Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs LP accumulated 16,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

