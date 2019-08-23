Endurance Wealth Management Trimmed Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position; SHIMIZU ORD ORDINARY SHARES (SHMUF) Shorts Decreased By 2.54%

SHIMIZU CORP ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHMUF) had a decrease of 2.54% in short interest. SHMUF’s SI was 989,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.54% from 1.01 million shares previously. It closed at $8.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 7.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 2,732 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 34,196 shares with $4.78M value, down from 36,928 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $346.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS

Shimizu Corporation engages in contracting for building, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works primarily in Japan. The company has market cap of $6.41 billion. The firm is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy in connection with construction works; research, planning, design, supervision, management, and consultancy in connection with regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy development; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm plans, constructs, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes soil analysis and purification works, as well as collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, sells, maintains, and leases information communication and building management systems.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.83% above currents $131.27 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.