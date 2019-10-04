Endurance Wealth Management Trimmed Cvs Health Com (CVS) Stake; Image Systems Has 3 Sentiment

Image Systems Corporation (ISNS) investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 2.25, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 3 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 1 decreased and sold positions in Image Systems Corporation. The funds in our database now possess: 750,621 shares, up from 746,136 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Image Systems Corporation in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.33 million. It operates in two divisions, Intersection and Highway. It has a 10.3 P/E ratio. The firm offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

White Pine Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. for 10,200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 27,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 208,434 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 49,057 shares.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 379 shares traded. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) has risen 19.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.26% or 5.25M shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.14% or 46,510 shares. Westpac has 400,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 83,400 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Group Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Joel Isaacson And Ltd owns 23,032 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1.01 million shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Arga Invest Mgmt Lp holds 0.17% or 20,850 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). American Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.34% or 11,039 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System has 0.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 60,499 shares. The Georgia-based Homrich & Berg has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Colony Group Inc Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,433 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Company invested in 4,748 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

