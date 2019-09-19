Endurance Wealth Management Stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Has Raised by $728,000; Pacad Investment LTD Has Increased Stake in Target (TGT) by $836,436

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 73.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 9,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 22,999 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 13,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.87. About 2.14M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 2461.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 671,620 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON RETURNING TO A POSITION OF STRENGTH AS WORLD’S LEADING EYE CARE DEVICES COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 20/03/2018 – Novartis teams up with Harvard to develop next generation biomaterial systems to deliver immunotherapies; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CHALLENGING UPTAKE OF BIOSIMILARS DUE TO STRUCTURE OF U.S. MARKET; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PLANS TO USE PORTION OF GSK CONSUMER JOINT VENTURE TRANSACTION PROCEEDS TO BUY AVEXIS; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer unit to GSK for $13bn; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 27/03/2018 – Investors cheer GSK-Novartis deal; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S : CFRA RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 17/04/2018 – Global leaders seek to reignite fight against deadly malaria

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1,687 shares to 166,705 shares, valued at $31.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,290 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 1 (CSJ).

