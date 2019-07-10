Endurance Wealth Management Stake in Flir Sys Com (FLIR) Has Decreased by $689,490; United Technologies (UTX) Shares Rose While Tdam Usa Lowered Its Holding

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 3,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01 million, down from 143,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 1.41 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (FLIR) by 83.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 14,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141,000, down from 17,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 248,294 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,740 shares to 108,786 shares, valued at $20.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15M. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P U.S. Value Etf (IUSV) by 8,811 shares to 65,686 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $74.67M for 24.53 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.