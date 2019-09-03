Endurance Wealth Management Stake in Ecolab Com (ECL) Boosted by $310,640 as Stock Rose; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Lifted Position by $2.11 Million

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 4.01 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS LOT OF STRESS HAS ALREADY BEEN RECOGNISED; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/04/2018 – Times of India: Conflict row: ICICI Bank to mull interim CEO?; 30/05/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank to probe allegations against CEO; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN; 05/03/2018 Times of India: WestBridge & Prudential vie with ICICI Lom for Star Health; 20/03/2018 – SWIGGY – PARTNERS WITH ICICI BANK TO LAUNCH TWO DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR ITS DELIVERY PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK BOARD MEETING ON MAY 7 TO ALSO CONSIDER DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – ICICI: NO MATTER NEEDS TO BE REPORTED UNDER REGULATION 30; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK ROUTINELY COOPERATES WITH REGULATORS

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 20,760 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $205.08. About 290,865 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 165,646 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Lc has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,764 shares. First Utd Bancorporation Tru has 0.44% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,010 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 12,656 shares. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jacobson And Schmitt Advsrs holds 6.08% or 52,377 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 4,678 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 20,600 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Korea Invest Corp reported 139,500 shares. Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hikari Ltd stated it has 2,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated reported 1.26% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).