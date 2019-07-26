Endurance Wealth Management Stake in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Raised by $644,475 as Market Value Rose; Ajo LP Has Decreased Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding by $7.26 Million

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 16,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,552 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 344,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 7.59M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 05/04/2018 – YipTV Announces New Board Member; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Business Launches SmartOfficeTM Motion Insights

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 29,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,416 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 65,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $281.31. About 604,466 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 178,842 shares to 491,719 shares, valued at $54.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 23,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Capital Limited Co holds 9,957 shares. Moreover, Sonata has 0.8% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,451 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 94,439 shares. Amer Insur Tx has 0.54% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,054 shares. 740,787 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated holds 1.74 million shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.14% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Madrona Lc owns 6.37% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 24,015 shares. Royal State Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 107,426 shares. Alyeska Invest Gru LP has invested 0.8% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First United Commercial Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,575 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc invested in 8,440 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,153 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,182 shares. 10,545 were reported by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. 9,190 were accumulated by Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0% or 507 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf accumulated 89,111 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd owns 691,398 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management reported 11,239 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.54% or 171.71 million shares. Iowa Savings Bank accumulated 56,370 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Limited has 0.45% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New England Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated, Saskatchewan – Canada-based fund reported 291,269 shares. United Kingdom-based Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 7.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Karpas Strategies Limited Company accumulated 114,457 shares. Davidson Advisors owns 446,098 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio.

