Endurance Wealth Management Stake In Centurylink Com (CTL) Was Has Raised; As Stag Industrial (STAG) Valuation Rose, Holder Delphi Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 785.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 32,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,975 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.21M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Stag Industrial (STAG) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 19,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 74,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Stag Industrial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 1.07M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $55.29M for 17.22 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 4,000 shares to 325 shares, valued at $31,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,334 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.