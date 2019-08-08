Endurance Wealth Management Stake in Big Lots (BIG) Lowered by $621,262; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Trimmed Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Position by $1.32 Million

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 67.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 38,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 18,279 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, down from 57,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 260,219 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 16,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 107,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, down from 124,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 687,716 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Announces Retirement Of David Campisi, President And CEO; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC BIG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory $873M, Up 1.6%; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN TO $130 MLN; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.95; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Review Both Internal, External Candidates; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO Campisi Has Been on Medical Leave Since December; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health Program

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STAAR Surgical EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “STAAR Surgical Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “STAAR Surgical down 21% on FDA rejection of EVO marketing application – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Express Scripts (ESRX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 12,600 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 12,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 71,625 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 119,869 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Pura Vida Investments Lc invested in 294,842 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 61,600 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates has 498 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Company has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 13,623 shares. 167,496 are owned by Hodges Cap Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 9,584 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 77,744 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 7,700 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 190,968 shares. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Com owns 0.35% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 113,410 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.04% stake. Raymond James Assoc has 14,215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Millennium Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). 52,825 were reported by Federated Pa. New York-based Euclidean Technology Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.88% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Sei Invs holds 0% or 33,095 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 65,357 shares. 156 are held by Regions Financial Corp. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp stated it has 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 115,300 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). 155,682 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Spark Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.44% or 249,000 shares.

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.45M for 14.86 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.