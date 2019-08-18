Endurance Wealth Management Raised Stake in Centurylink Com (CTL); As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Community Bank Upped Its Holding by $331,506

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 785.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 32,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 36,975 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.49 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabalex Management Lc owns 8.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 150,000 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 60,057 shares. Letko Brosseau & Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investec Asset Mngmt North America accumulated 22,575 shares. Blume Management invested 6.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa has 0.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,011 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 195,958 shares in its portfolio. 10,155 are held by Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Cidel Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 4,545 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 3.23 million shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 49,166 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1.54M shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Wills Finance Inc has invested 4.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capwealth Advsrs Llc stated it has 4.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,128 shares to 127,118 shares, valued at $17.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 1,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,875 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap Etf (IJR).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Limited Liability invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 47,780 were reported by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0% or 2,742 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 490,116 shares stake. Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 27,074 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 344,233 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated holds 3.6% or 1.12 million shares. Intrust Bankshares Na accumulated 25,927 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). D E Shaw & Inc invested in 0% or 31,088 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust reported 1,125 shares. Snow Mngmt Lp stated it has 524,800 shares. Essex Finance Svcs stated it has 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 876,548 shares.