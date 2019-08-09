Endurance Wealth Management Raised Its Stake in Dominion Resources (D) as Market Valuation Declined; Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined While Bb&T Has Decreased Its Holding by $469,120

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 5,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 521,522 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.03M, down from 527,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.59. About 3.00M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 21004.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 31,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $74.73. About 2.78M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 1,762 shares to 89,091 shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,392 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd Co owns 219 shares. Baldwin Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Community National Bank Na stated it has 52,982 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assocs invested in 38,460 shares. Bartlett And Co Ltd Co holds 2,376 shares. Somerset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Savant Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,094 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 43,893 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Co Ma holds 838,890 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 91,661 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Albion Financial Group Inc Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 45,391 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Com owns 4,326 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Lp accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. 45,947 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 3,245 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.41 billion for 7.11 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.