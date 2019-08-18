Endurance Wealth Management Raised Its Manulife Finl Com (MFC) Holding; Taurus Asset Management Decreased Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 96.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 116,055 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 3,875 shares with $257,000 value, down from 119,930 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $39.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 8.51M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased Manulife Finl Corp Com (MFC) stake by 12.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc acquired 42,525 shares as Manulife Finl Corp Com (MFC)’s stock declined 1.26%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 382,923 shares with $6.48 million value, up from 340,398 last quarter. Manulife Finl Corp Com now has $32.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 1.01M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT LAUNCHES PREFERENTIAL OFFERING FOR $197.2M; 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) stake by 16,750 shares to 27,329 valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,100 shares and now owns 121,829 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $72 highest and $5000 lowest target. $63.33’s average target is 42.09% above currents $44.57 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $70 target in Monday, April 22 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OXY in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $72 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.60 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. On Thursday, June 13 the insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. 5,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $224,800. The insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Verity And Verity Lc reported 0.87% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.18% or 1.42 million shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 8,215 shares. Sun Life Financial accumulated 23,380 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 32,412 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd owns 2,370 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 5,506 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 320 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 53,998 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 9,715 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 518,585 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

