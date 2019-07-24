Endurance Wealth Management Raised Its Dominion Resources (D) Stake; Glenmede Trust Company Na Boosted Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holding By $649,536

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased Dominion Resources Inc (D) stake by 21004.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc acquired 31,507 shares as Dominion Resources Inc (D)’s stock rose 1.42%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 31,657 shares with $2.43 million value, up from 150 last quarter. Dominion Resources Inc now has $59.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 2.67 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) stake by 46.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na acquired 54,128 shares as Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)’s stock declined 6.62%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 170,281 shares with $2.16 million value, up from 116,153 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares now has $15.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 10.59 million shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern reported 9.65M shares stake. Moreover, Prudential has 0.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). At State Bank holds 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 10,870 shares. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt owns 2,772 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust stated it has 3,283 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 13,003 are held by Smith Moore & Communication. Sabal accumulated 2,789 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.05% or 152,626 shares. Moreover, King Luther Capital Corp has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,570 shares. Centre Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.06% or 3,000 shares. 448,450 are owned by Aperio Grp Llc. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department owns 3,135 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 6,853 shares to 66,334 valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,100 shares and now owns 121,829 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dominion Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho initiated Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of D in report on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1,965 shares. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Spdr Index Shs Fds Glb Nat Resrce (GNR) stake by 89,476 shares to 66,107 valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 64,279 shares and now owns 556,477 shares. Wolters Kluwer Nv (WTKWY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Smith Salley Assocs holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 102,267 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation owns 40,677 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co accumulated 33,211 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd holds 0.1% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 1.09M shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 456 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 37,352 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Counselors reported 298,544 shares stake. North Carolina-based Atria Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 192,388 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 546,811 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 19,486 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 15,142 shares. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 256,440 shares. Lynch Assocs In, Indiana-based fund reported 35,375 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. 18,510 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares with value of $249,700 were sold by Thompson Mark E. STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought $240,019 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Friday, May 17.