Endurance Wealth Management Raised Dominion Resources (D) Position by $2.39 Million as Shares Declined; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Share Value Rose, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lifted Position by $744,303

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 21004.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 31,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 61.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 10,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 28,420 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 17,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 2.19 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 124,022 shares to 115,783 shares, valued at $23.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 265,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,104 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Chevy Chase Trust holds 339,610 shares. Advsrs Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 47,286 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Howe And Rusling reported 34,758 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 131,519 shares. Landscape Management Lc holds 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 6,744 shares. Moore Management LP accumulated 110,000 shares. Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27.14 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Tru Investment Advsr has 18,605 shares. The Illinois-based High Pointe Mngmt Llc has invested 1.45% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Metropolitan Life Ins has 56,374 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Liability Com accumulated 14,898 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.3% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,908 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 7,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Com has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Johnson Financial Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 3,609 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company reported 25,515 shares stake. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny holds 0.01% or 2,948 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.22% stake. Heritage Investors Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.52M shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 106,343 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp holds 827,452 shares. Mai Mngmt accumulated 2,742 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 6,615 shares. Woodstock invested in 0.25% or 18,082 shares. 5,129 were reported by Valley National Advisers.