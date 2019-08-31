Endurance Wealth Management Maintains Holding in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA); Private Trust Co Boosted Its Holding in Target Corp. (TGT) by $1.32 Million as Market Value Rose

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 290.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 16,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 22,147 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 5,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.08M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 16,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 360,552 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 344,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for; 30/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE THIS SUNDAY: @SenRonJohnson (R-Wis.) joins @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress #MTP; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell

