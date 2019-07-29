Endurance Wealth Management Lowered Universal Display (OLED) Stake By $736,136; Iridex (IRIX) Sentiment Is 1

Iridex Corp (IRIX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 10 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 10 cut down and sold stakes in Iridex Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 5.87 million shares, down from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Iridex Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Universal Display Corp (OLED) stake by 2.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 4,843 shares as Universal Display Corp (OLED)’s stock rose 41.90%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 168,392 shares with $25.74M value, down from 173,235 last quarter. Universal Display Corp now has $10.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $214.9. About 179,426 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OLED’s profit will be $21.72M for 116.79 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.30% negative EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) stake by 17,701 shares to 76,728 valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 16,525 shares and now owns 360,552 shares. Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 160 shares or 0% of the stock. Markston Ltd invested in 0% or 35 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 3.80 million shares. Institute For Wealth Lc holds 0.07% or 2,114 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.02% or 254,443 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.2% or 282,100 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 7,964 shares. Private Advisor Limited Com accumulated 4,220 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 118,882 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 47,973 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 1.24 million shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has 0.18% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Eam Invsts Limited Co reported 0.41% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Universal Display had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Roth Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, February 19.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 5.68% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation for 1.32 million shares. Acuta Capital Partners Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.45% invested in the company for 140,193 shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Quantum Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 28,829 shares.

Analysts await IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by IRIDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company has market cap of $49.09 million. The firm offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders.