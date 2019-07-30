Endurance Wealth Management Lowered Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Raised Holding

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,196 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 36,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 1.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,189 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, up from 101,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 1.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.53 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Capital reported 46,053 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 1.07% or 12.86M shares. Kopp Invest Limited Liability Com reported 6,008 shares. 41,217 are held by Capital Planning Lc. Whalerock Point Partners Llc stated it has 3.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Central State Bank stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1,800 are held by Shayne & Co Ltd Liability Co. Centurylink Invest Mngmt has 29,769 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. First American Bank stated it has 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1,930 are held by Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Hikari Tsushin Inc has 2.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 71,173 shares. 1.33 million were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Intrust State Bank Na reported 27,517 shares. Foundry Partners Limited accumulated 1.47% or 263,039 shares. Schaller Inv Grp Inc reported 2,703 shares.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P U.S. Value Etf (IUSV) by 8,811 shares to 65,686 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 32,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp Com (NYSE:MFC).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 6,205 shares to 11,780 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,040 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).