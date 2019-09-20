Endurance Wealth Management Lowered Its Universal Display (OLED) Holding; 3 Analysts Covering FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Among 4 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies has $34000 highest and $24000 lowest target. $295.60’s average target is 1.27% above currents $291.9 stock price. Fleetcor Technologies had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $277 target in Monday, March 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 5. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. See FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $340.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral Old Target: $302.0000 New Target: $316.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Baird 302.0000

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $240.0000 284.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $305 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $265.0000 305.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America 275.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Mizuho New Target: $245.0000 247.0000

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Universal Display Corp (OLED) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 1,687 shares as Universal Display Corp (OLED)’s stock rose 34.16%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 166,705 shares with $31.35 million value, down from 168,392 last quarter. Universal Display Corp now has $8.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.58% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $183.05. About 757,339 shares traded or 11.77% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85M for 80.29 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $18000 lowest target. $198.33’s average target is 8.35% above currents $183.05 stock price. Universal Display had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Susquehanna. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Architects reported 100 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 263 shares. Coastline holds 0.24% or 8,890 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Cls Invs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc holds 0.02% or 21,413 shares in its portfolio. Art Lc has invested 0.12% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Moreover, Hudock Cap Limited Liability has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 6 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 12,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 4,972 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 17,104 shares. 15,075 were reported by Creative Planning. American Intll Grp Incorporated reported 0.06% stake.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment services and products primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $24.99 billion. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related services and products at participating locations. It has a 29.54 P/E ratio. The firm also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers.