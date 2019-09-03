Endurance Wealth Management Lowered Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lowered Equity Comwlth (EQC) Holding by $15.87 Million as Stock Price Rose

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 7,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 96,973 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, down from 104,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 9.26M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 495,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 387,333 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66M, down from 883,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 284,721 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D) by 31,507 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (NYSE:JEC).

