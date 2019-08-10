Endurance Wealth Management Lifted Its Centurylink Com (CTL) Holding by $360,800; Stock Rose; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Lowered Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding as Share Value Rose

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 785.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 32,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 36,975 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 12.41M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 4,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 57,553 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 61,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 1.61 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 123,557 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Sfe Counsel invested in 0.35% or 7,649 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 22,245 shares. Macquarie Group Inc holds 198,775 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 93,142 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% or 62,669 shares. 14,680 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Ltd Liability Corporation. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 126,593 shares. 52,633 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation. 3,270 were reported by Becker Mgmt Inc. Sun Life Inc invested in 0.02% or 815 shares. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 103,053 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Utah Retirement stated it has 91,521 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 20,981 shares to 253,384 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,853 shares to 66,334 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 18,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,496 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Co holds 153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kwmg Lc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 183,570 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 100,448 shares stake. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 13,974 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 2,002 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 65,879 shares. Madison Inv owns 0.1% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 474,000 shares. Moreover, Summit Secs Group Inc Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 38,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.66 million shares. 2,017 are owned by Oakworth Capital Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 65,401 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2.87M shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 14,993 shares.