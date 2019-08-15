Endurance Wealth Management Increased Jacobs Engr Group Com (JEC) Stake by $423,675; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Trimmed Chegg (CHGG) Stake as Valuation Rose

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 3.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.59 million, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 1.94M shares traded or 30.02% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (JEC) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 5,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 71,627 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 65,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 784,402 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greentree Hospitalty Group L by 157,557 shares to 916,532 shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Switch Inc by 463,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford & Communications holds 0.49% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 11.64M shares. Moreover, Bbr Ltd has 0.04% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested in 882,701 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 1.70 million were reported by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 179,200 shares. Paw Corporation invested 3.58% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Tenor Cap Management Lp holds 0.07% or 32,600 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 95,218 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 26,973 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 17,848 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 0.03% or 306,163 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.02% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 123,900 were reported by De Burlo Grp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Management Llc owns 621,088 shares. Whittier Company holds 2,050 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 4,322 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 213,898 shares. 28,397 were accumulated by Monarch Cap Mgmt. Agf Invests holds 970,408 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Paragon Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 101,715 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Ci Investments invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.21% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Old Natl National Bank In holds 0.03% or 6,902 shares. Horizon Investments Llc reported 3,676 shares. Co Of Vermont reported 433 shares stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc has 0.17% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 36,520 shares. State Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 14,670 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 18,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,496 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

