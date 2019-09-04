Endurance Wealth Management Increased Its Holding in Manulife Finl Com (MFC) by $680,400 as Shares Declined; Paloma Partners Management Company Trimmed Its Stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK) by $390,096 as Market Value Declined

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp Com (MFC) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 42,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 382,923 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 340,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 845,372 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Mgmt (US) Buys Liberty Expedia Bonds (Correct); 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 3,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 2,004 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253,000, down from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $115.35. About 238,893 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,732 shares to 34,196 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 3,624 shares to 4,424 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Aver (Put) (DIA) by 49,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $191.93M for 10.84 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.