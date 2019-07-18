Endurance Wealth Management Increased Holding in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA); Korea Investment Holds Position in Metlife (MET)

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 42,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 424,118 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06M, up from 382,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 3.73M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 16,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,552 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 344,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 16.69 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 21/05/2018 – UK likely to clear way for Comcast to bid for Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews Corp invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Flippin Bruce & Porter owns 213,588 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Caprock Grp Inc has 0.1% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.73% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 5.33M were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Company. Rockland reported 6,340 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ckw Financial Gp owns 129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership holds 152,672 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc owns 68,712 shares. 6,960 were accumulated by Park Natl Oh. Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc holds 42 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.17% or 420,810 shares. Fmr reported 0.22% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). City Hldg owns 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1,052 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 129,500 shares to 126,800 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 52,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,400 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4,843 shares to 168,392 shares, valued at $25.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 1,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,091 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 1 (CSJ).

