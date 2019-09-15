Endurance Wealth Management Holds Holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS); Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Shareholder Archford Capital Strategies Has Cut Stake

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 42.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,742 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $450,000, down from 11,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 2.25M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 2461.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.99. About 2.52 million shares traded or 32.10% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Counsel Resigns Over Company’s Michael Cohen Deal; 09/04/2018 – Novartis said on Monday it plans to buy gene therapy company AveXis in a cash deal totaling $8.7 billion; 15/05/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors in Touch Over Novartis Payments to Michael Cohen; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 09/05/2018 – DURECT – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, THERE IS NEW TERMINATION FEE PAYABLE TO DURECT IN EVENT THAT SANDOZ TERMINATES AGREEMENT FOR CONVENIENCE; 09/04/2018 – Novartis buying AveXis for $8.7 billion to strengthen gene therapy capabilities; 27/03/2018 – Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS ‘SCARCITY OF ASSET’ PRESSURED NOVARTIS TO SIGN COHEN CONTRACT, SHOULD HAVE DONE MORE DUE DILIGENCE; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO LOOK FOR BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN CORE THERAPEUTIC AREAS, NEW TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS; 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for proposed biosimilar infliximab

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46M for 15.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.06% or 19,685 shares. Lifeplan Group owns 421 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Logan Cap Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,772 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.02% or 145,700 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 2.13M shares. Investment Services Wi stated it has 1.46% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bangor Financial Bank stated it has 6,613 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 45,405 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.03% or 19,806 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Pa owns 3,500 shares. Triangle Wealth reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cetera Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 18,546 shares. Rech holds 0.01% or 682,465 shares in its portfolio. Btim owns 287,338 shares.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $274.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,357 shares to 57,614 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 2,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,787 shares to 264,179 shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 6,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,488 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

