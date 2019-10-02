Endurance Wealth Management Holding In Ecolab Com (ECL) Was Has Lifted; As Watsco (WSO) Shares Rose, Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Cut Position

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $164.14. About 155,946 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 2,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 23,540 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, up from 20,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $195.86. About 814,372 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41M for 18.24 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

