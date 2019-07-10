Endurance Wealth Management Has Upped Holding in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA); Tdam Usa Has Raised Home Depot (HD) Stake by $714,340; Valuation Rose

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 3,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88M, up from 105,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $210.63. About 2.31M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 16,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,552 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 344,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 14.62 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 32,628 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 123,566 shares stake. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 13,501 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 6,799 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc holds 0% or 7,196 shares. Oakworth holds 2,717 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 1.67 million shares. Boston Family Office Lc has invested 0.36% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). National Bank Of Hawaii has 16,180 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,794 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.03% or 1,823 shares. Lourd Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 8,377 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Company holds 0.52% or 18,148 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Baystate Wealth Lc holds 0.03% or 5,322 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Thursday, January 24.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 1,762 shares to 89,091 shares, valued at $17.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,196 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 12,846 shares to 281,905 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,209 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).