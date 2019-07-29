Endurance Wealth Management Has Upped Ecolab Com (ECL) Stake; Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s Sentiment Is 1.54

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) stake by 9.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc acquired 1,765 shares as Ecolab Inc Com (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 20,760 shares with $3.67 million value, up from 18,995 last quarter. Ecolab Inc Com now has $57.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $200.66. About 285,486 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 20 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 13 trimmed and sold equity positions in Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 6.87 million shares, down from 7.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund for 1.70 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 50,136 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 168,818 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,840 shares.

More notable recent Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds – Business Wire” published on May 24, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Monthly Portfolio Data Now Available for ING Closed-End Funds – PR Newswire” on November 02, 2012. More interesting news about Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: FAX Cuts Big, NHF Rights Offering Announced – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: NBB Tender Offer, Liberty Funds Dividend Adjustment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 03, 2019.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $139.75 million. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 44,074 shares traded. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) has declined 19.31% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Bank And Trust reported 8,091 shares. Accredited Investors Inc stated it has 2,099 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Inc invested in 0.03% or 2,500 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.6% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Palisade Asset Ltd invested in 33,695 shares. Arvest Financial Bank Division invested in 0.95% or 78,047 shares. Bancorporation Of The West holds 2,889 shares. Fincl Counselors has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Retirement Of Alabama holds 117,951 shares. Mairs Pwr Incorporated holds 4.34% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Inc holds 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 3,764 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 11,780 shares. Nadler Financial Group accumulated 1,145 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt invested 0.87% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Communication Of Vermont holds 0.93% or 61,513 shares.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) stake by 4,000 shares to 325 valued at $31,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) stake by 7,061 shares and now owns 96,973 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) was reduced too.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity. MacLennan David bought $171,050 worth of stock.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $210 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 2. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating.