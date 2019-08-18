Endurance Wealth Management Has Trimmed Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Holding; Highline Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) stake by 43.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 734,000 shares as Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 936,400 shares with $73.08 million value, down from 1.67 million last quarter. Grace W R & Co Del New now has $4.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.78. About 414,363 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $344,370 activity. $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by Dockman William C.. 4,000 W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares with value of $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger invested in 56,050 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Utah Retirement Systems holds 12,504 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 14,690 shares. Franklin Resources owns 2,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adirondack & Mgmt invested in 7,509 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Co holds 3,940 shares. 5,843 are held by Element Capital Management Lc. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 8,784 shares. 4,072 are owned by Proshare Limited Liability. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0% or 597 shares in its portfolio. Swift Run Management Limited Com invested in 63,728 shares or 4.59% of the stock. 40 North Limited Com owns 9.34 million shares. American Century Cos accumulated 47,726 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 134,806 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.75 million for 13.38 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

