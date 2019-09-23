Endurance Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cvs Health Com (CVS) by $2.73 Million; Monroe Bank & Trust Decreased Omnicell (OMCL) Stake as Market Value Declined

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 50,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,087 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 76,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.72 million shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 373,838 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Driehaus Capital Limited Co holds 0.16% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 60,636 shares. Bogle Investment Management Limited Partnership De accumulated 0.74% or 110,220 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 63 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 4,897 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 15,568 shares. Paradigm Ny has 403,400 shares for 3.16% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability holds 7,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 28,190 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg reported 5,394 shares stake. United Automobile Association invested in 0% or 9,830 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 110,295 shares. Moreover, First Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 5,286 shares. Virtu Limited invested in 5,538 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25M for 36.48 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 8,000 shares to 8,325 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.