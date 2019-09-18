Endurance Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holding as Shares Rose; Pembroke Management LTD Has Raised Its Imax (IMAX) Holding by $2.78 Million

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 5,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 65 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15,000, down from 5,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $233.69. About 607,400 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 138,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 941,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.03 million, up from 803,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 63,480 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Imax; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Imax China Holding Inc; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M; 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 28/03/2018 – IMAX China Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $635.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 3,430 shares to 7,179 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.09 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 0.07% or 5,525 shares. Freestone Hldgs owns 5,820 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 1,874 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hendershot Invs, a Virginia-based fund reported 17,232 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 498,215 shares. Primecap Management Ca reported 2.52% stake. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc has 250 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited accumulated 2,581 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oracle Mgmt accumulated 6,368 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 3.79M are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Com. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 25,288 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 36,452 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

