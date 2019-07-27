Endurance Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Last Week Chevron (CVX) Coverage

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. HSBC maintained the shares of CVX in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. Societe Generale maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $142 target. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. See Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $146.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $146 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $149.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $142 New Target: $135.0000 Reinstates

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $135 New Target: $142 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $142 Maintain

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 9.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 6,853 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 66,334 shares with $12.60M value, down from 73,187 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $955.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graybill Bartz & Associates Limited reported 4.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pineno Levin Ford Asset owns 0.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,471 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Bankshares Sioux Falls holds 4,283 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors reported 304,455 shares. Summit Strategies Inc reported 6,460 shares. Amer Group Inc Inc reported 1.94M shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc owns 138,985 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has 90,968 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Com has 3.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 457,483 shares. 24,419 were accumulated by Enterprise Fincl Corporation. Cypress Limited Liability Corp (Wy) stated it has 30,055 shares. First Bancorp And Of Newtown holds 50,460 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. 22,695 were reported by Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Corp. Strategic Wealth Group Inc Lc, California-based fund reported 204,791 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. Shares for $255,087 were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 76 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 14. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $149 target. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Maxim Group. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 21. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Robert W. Baird maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $235.68 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Chevron Corporation shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee L P invested in 1.53% or 142,063 shares. Everett Harris Ca owns 1.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 322,124 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hollencrest Mgmt holds 5,920 shares. M&R Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Veritable L P has 196,307 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jones Fin Companies Lllp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 96,680 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 19,013 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 146,532 shares. First Savings Bank & Of Newtown holds 1.23% or 36,218 shares in its portfolio. Regions reported 1.06 million shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Ims Capital Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited accumulated 0.25% or 44,297 shares. Private Wealth Limited Com has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).