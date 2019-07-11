Endurance Wealth Management Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding as Valuation Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose While Triangle Securities Wealth Management Upped by $389,236 Its Stake

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,196 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 36,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 4.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.44. About 3.80 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L also sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 0% or 1,950 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.45% stake. Jnba Financial Advsrs stated it has 5,518 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.50M shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Harvey Com Limited Liability Company invested in 0.33% or 15,642 shares. Marshall Sullivan Incorporated Wa owns 1,754 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. First Dallas Secs has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mngmt Pro reported 2,058 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 10,642 are held by Field Main Retail Bank. Family Firm has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 7,062 were accumulated by Phocas Finance Corp. Banque Pictet & Cie has 135,221 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 590 are held by Financial Architects. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.52% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Meritage Portfolio has 0.63% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 50,159 shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,139 shares to 21,394 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,552 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares to 76,728 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (NYSE:JEC) by 5,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Lc holds 4,108 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Limited reported 330,264 shares. Hallmark Cap Management Incorporated has invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). American Bankshares invested in 1.76% or 39,879 shares. Villere St Denis J Limited Liability holds 47,634 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Godsey Gibb holds 0.16% or 7,316 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Hartline Inv Corp has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rodgers Brothers reported 2.33% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 315,716 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.3% or 4,391 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com Il reported 210,000 shares stake. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 623,395 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 59,591 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation accumulated 5% or 37,896 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.59 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.